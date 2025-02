The government has sent four deputy inspectors general (DIG) of police to forced retirement.

The home ministry in this regard issued separate notifications today, Sunday.

The officials are are DIG Abdul Kuddus Amin of River Police, Nisharul Arif of anti-terrorism division, Amena Begum and Md Azad Mia of Highway Police.

According to service rules of 2018, the notifications says, these four officials have been sent to forced retirement.