Students take to streets in Chattogram amid rain

It began raining soon after the protesters took to the streets with the procession from the mosque. The movement continued defying the rains as the students kept marching towards the New Market area.

Later, they blocked the Tiger Pass intersection around 3:30pm, with various slogans in favour of their demand for justice.

Atanu Chakrabarty, assistant commissioner of the Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP), said they are in a cautious stance and have deployed more than 200 police members on the spot.