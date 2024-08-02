Mass procession
Students take to streets in Chattogram amid rain
Despite incessant rain, hundreds of students have taken to streets in Chattogram city following the Jum’a prayer, as part of the mass procession announced by the Students Against Discrimination.
They brought out a procession from the Anderkilla Shahi Jame Mosque and marched towards the Tiger Pass area via the New Market Friday. They have now taken position on the Tiger Pass intersection, blocking the adjacent roads.
It began raining soon after the protesters took to the streets with the procession from the mosque. The movement continued defying the rains as the students kept marching towards the New Market area.
Later, they blocked the Tiger Pass intersection around 3:30pm, with various slogans in favour of their demand for justice.
Atanu Chakrabarty, assistant commissioner of the Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP), said they are in a cautious stance and have deployed more than 200 police members on the spot.