Bangladeshi journos use AI personally, newsrooms lag behind: Survey

Editors, newsroom gatekeepers, head of online platforms of news outlets, journalists, academics, fact-checkers and representatives from the CSOs and development sector joined it.

Miraj Ahmed Chowdhury, Managing Director of Digitally Right and Maliha Tabassum, an Assistant Professor of Department of Mass Communication and Journalism at Bangladesh University of Professionals jointly presented the assessment findings at the programme.

The survey finds that 51 percent of journalists have used AI tools in their work individually, but institutional use is much lower at just 20 percent.

Among those using AI, ChatGPT is the most popular tool with a 78pc usage rate, followed by Grammarly (52pc) and Google Translate (44pc). Other tools include Canva (37pc), Google Gemini (19pc), DALL-E and Adobe Sensei (15pc each), and Midjourney, Tableau, Factmata, and Turnitin (7pc each) along with 11pc using other tools.

The primary use of AI across news media outlets is to enhance grammar and writing style with a combined usage rate of 52 percent.

Journalists using AI mainly rely on it for content enhancement and fact-checking. Following grammar improvement, conducting research and background verification ranks second at 48 percent.

Hasibur Rahman, Executive Director of MRDI, said that this initiative tries to understand current AI usage patterns in Bangladeshi newsrooms and explore future possibilities as part of MRDI's one of the strategic objectives to support the news media in their digital transformation.

Miraj Ahmed Chowdhury, in his presentation, emphasized the importance of ethical and responsible AI usage, the role of transparency through disclosure and the need of organizational policies governing AI applications. He also addressed the lack of structured AI integration in Bangladeshi newsrooms and the potential for embedding AI into daily workflows.