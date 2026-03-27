Asif reveals ‘deep state’ offer to keep interim govt in power until 2029
Remarks by Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, a former adviser to the interim government, claiming that the “deep state” had proposed extending the administration’s tenure until 2029 have stirred curiosity in political circles.
Questions have since emerged over when such a proposal was made, under what conditions, and whom he meant by the term “deep state”.
Asked to clarify, Asif Mahmud told Prothom Alo on Friday afternoon, “There were multiple actors within the deep state, including foreign elements. So I do not wish to name anyone specifically.”
A former coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, Asif Mahmud now serves as spokesperson for the National Citizen Party (NCP).
Speaking at a special discussion marking Independence Day at the party’s central office in Banglamotor, Dhaka, on Thursday afternoon, he talked about the matter.
He said that during the early days of the interim government, “various powerful institutions, what are commonly referred to as the ‘deep state’, approached us with an offer: that we complete the tenure of Sheikh Hasina’s government, which was supposed to run until 2029, and that they would support us in doing so.”
According to him, the proposal came with specific conditions. “They wanted facilitation in certain areas, and they even outlined a roadmap,” he said.
“They noted that BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) leaders had existing convictions; therefore, even if elections were held, they would be unable to contest. These cases could be prolonged through the courts—you know how that can be done, by repeatedly deferring hearings. Tarique Rahman himself had a conviction; had it remained in place, he would not have been able to participate in elections even if they were held.”
Asif Mahmud said the proposal effectively laid out a strategy for remaining in power. “We did not agree to it. We consistently upheld democratic principles, and it was due to that commitment that elections were eventually held. To ensure the credibility of the elections, we voluntarily stepped down,” he added.
Timing and conditions of the proposal
Responding to further queries, Asif Mahmud told Prothom Alo the proposal had been raised during discussions in the first three to five months of the interim government.
According to him, they indicated that if certain interests were protected, they would be willing to keep the interim government in power for a prolonged period. We were approached as part of negotiations; they may also have spoken to other advisers.
He further alleged that the proposal included elements that would have legitimised the “fascistic rule” of the Awami League government.
“The interim government showed no interest in such proposals. It remained firmly committed to holding elections and therefore did not enter into any understanding with them (deep state),” he said.
However, Asif Mahmud declined to identify who exactly constituted this “deep state”. The interim government transferred power five weeks ago, and no other adviser from that administration has so far publicly mentioned any such proposal or the idea of extending its tenure until 2029.
Earlier, on 10 March in Rajshahi, NCP convener and former interim government adviser Nahid Islam had claimed that a “deep state” was involved in the killing of Sharif Osman Hadi, though he too did not specify who they (deep state) were.
The term “deep state” is generally used to describe influential groups that, while operating outside formal government structures, are capable of exerting significant influence over state policy and power.
It is not an institutional entity but rather a concept often invoked in political discourse. Asif Mahmud’s remarks have brought the issue back into public debate.