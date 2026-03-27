Asif reveals ‘deep state’ offer to keep interim govt in power until 2029

Remarks by Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, a former adviser to the interim government, claiming that the “deep state” had proposed extending the administration’s tenure until 2029 have stirred curiosity in political circles.

Questions have since emerged over when such a proposal was made, under what conditions, and whom he meant by the term “deep state”.

Asked to clarify, Asif Mahmud told Prothom Alo on Friday afternoon, “There were multiple actors within the deep state, including foreign elements. So I do not wish to name anyone specifically.”