Bangladesh seeks cooperation of friendly countries

The Myanmar government is plotting to create instability along the border in a bid to stall the repatriation of over a million Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh.

In this circumstance, Bangladesh made clear its stance and sought cooperation from the friendly countries so that the army-ruled nation cannot take advantage by creating any instability along the border.

The cooperation was sought an event held at the state guest house Padma in Dhaka on Tuesday, where diplomats from different countries were present.

More to follow...