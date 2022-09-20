Bangladesh

Unrest along Myanmar border

Bangladesh seeks cooperation of friendly countries

Diplomatic Correspondent
Dhaka
Acting foreign secretary rear admiral (Retd) Khorshed Alam briefs ambassadors of different countries about the unrest created by Myanmar along the border at an event at the state guest house Padma on Tuesday.
The Myanmar government is plotting to create instability along the border in a bid to stall the repatriation of over a million Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh.

In this circumstance, Bangladesh made clear its stance and sought cooperation from the friendly countries so that the army-ruled nation cannot take advantage by creating any instability along the border.

The cooperation was sought an event held at the state guest house Padma in Dhaka on Tuesday, where diplomats from different countries were present.

