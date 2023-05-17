Kuki-Chin National Army attack kills 2 Army men: ISPR

The ISPR media release further said the army got intelligence information of a hideout of the armed group in Jarulchhari Para, which falls under the jurisdiction of Susungpara Army camp in Ruma upazila.

A patrolling team of the Bangladesh Army led by Major Manowar from Susungpara Army camp on Tuesday took preparation to raid the area immediately.

It further said when the patrolling team reached near a Chhara close to Jarulchhari Para at around 1:55 pm, the Kuki-Chin National Army members exploded IED and opened firing suddenly, leaving two officers and two soldiers injured.

They were taken to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Chattogram by helicopter. The two soldiers succumbed to their injuries under treatment there. The two officers are undergoing treatment there.