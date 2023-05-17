Kuki-Chin National Army attack kills 2 Army men: ISPR

Two soldiers of Bangladesh Army have been killed and two officers injured in an explosion of improvised explosive device (IED) and sudden firing of Kuki-Chin National Army separatist group in Ruma upazila in Bandarban, said the Inter Services Public Relation Directorate (ISPR).
The incident took place at around 2:00 pm on Tuesday, said a media release of ISPR on Wednesday.
The ISPR media release further said the army got intelligence information of a hideout of the armed group in Jarulchhari Para, which falls under the jurisdiction of Susungpara Army camp in Ruma upazila.
A patrolling team of the Bangladesh Army led by Major Manowar from Susungpara Army camp on Tuesday took preparation to raid the area immediately.
It further said when the patrolling team reached near a Chhara close to Jarulchhari Para at around 1:55 pm, the Kuki-Chin National Army members exploded IED and opened firing suddenly, leaving two officers and two soldiers injured.
They were taken to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Chattogram by helicopter. The two soldiers succumbed to their injuries under treatment there. The two officers are undergoing treatment there.
The ISPR media release further said, “Recently the KNA militants have been trying to create a chaotic situation through militant activities in the deep forests of Ruma, Rowangchhari and Thanchi upazilas in Bandarban. The army chief has expressed his deep condolences at the unwarranted death of the soldiers and extended his sympathy to the bereaved family members.”
Earlier in March this year, KNA members opened firing suddenly on an army patrolling team that killed master warrant officer Nazim Uddin and injured two soldiers.
The law enforcement agencies have been conducting operations against the Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF), a new militant group in the Chittagong Hill Tracts, from 9 October, 2022. KNA is the military wing of KNF.
Earlier, the law enforcement agencies raided at the hideout of KNF and arrested several members of new militant group Jamaatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharaqqiya. The law enforcement also informed media that many militants from the plain land used to take training at that hideout.
KNF was formed in Ruma upazila in Bandarban district. The chief of the organisation is Nathan Bawm from Ruma upazila sadar bazar. He began an organisation Kuki-Chin Development Organisations (KNDO) in 2012. Later, the KNDO was changed into KNF, an armed group.