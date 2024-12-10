HC ruling on ‘Joy Bangla’ as national slogan stayed, state granted permission to appeal

The Appellate Division has stayed the High Court’s ruling declaring “Joy Bangla” as the national slogan of Bangladesh.

The order was issued on Tuesday after granting the state’s plea for permission to appeal against the High Court’s judgment.

Four-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, delivered the order.

The High Court had issued its judgment on 10 March, 2020, following the final hearing of a writ petition that sought to establish “Joy Bangla” as the national slogan.