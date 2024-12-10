HC ruling on ‘Joy Bangla’ as national slogan stayed, state granted permission to appeal
The Appellate Division has stayed the High Court’s ruling declaring “Joy Bangla” as the national slogan of Bangladesh.
The order was issued on Tuesday after granting the state’s plea for permission to appeal against the High Court’s judgment.
Four-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, delivered the order.
The High Court had issued its judgment on 10 March, 2020, following the final hearing of a writ petition that sought to establish “Joy Bangla” as the national slogan.
The judgment had declared “Joy Bangla” as the official national slogan of Bangladesh and directed that steps be taken to ensure its use during national days, government functions, and in educational institutions. The writ petition had been filed by a Supreme Court lawyer in 2017.
In response, the Cabinet Secretary and others filed a plea for leave to appeal against the High Court’s decision this year. The Appellate Division granted leave to appeal after condoning the delay in the hearing.
Additional Attorney General Anik R Haque represented the state during the proceedings.