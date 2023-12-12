No political programme but electoral campaign from 18 Dec: EC

The Election Commission (EC) has asked the home ministry not to permit any political programmes, except for the electoral campaigns, across the country from 18 December until the election.
In this regard, the commission sent a letter to the ministry’s public security division on Tuesday.
The letter noted that it is advisable to refrain all the people from any rallies, or other political programmes that may disrupt the electoral process or discourage the voters from exercising their franchise.
The commission urged the ministry to take necessary steps to prevent all political programmes, but the electoral campaigns, from 18 December until the election.
The development came at a time when the BNP and other opposition parties have been in an anti-government movement and enforcing hartal and blockade programmes. The BNP also held a human chain programme on 10 December, marking the International Human Rights Day.
The commission’s decision has called the implementation of the BNP programmes into question.