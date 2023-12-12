Raushan requests PM Hasina not to forge election alliance with JaPa

Raushan Ershad, the opposition leader in the parliament, has requested Prime Minister and Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina not to forge an alliance with GM Quader and Jatiya Party (JaPa), ahead of the upcoming national elections.
She also alleged that GM Quader acquired the JaPa leadership illegally, according to her written statement following a meeting with the prime minister at Ganabhaban on Tuesday.
Raushan Ershad also talked to the media while leaving the Ganabhaban after her meeting. In response to a query regarding her support to the current JaPa leadership, she said, “They dropped us intentionally. Why would we support them?”
At one stage of her speech, the opposition chief whip in the parliament, Mashiur Rahman Ranga, told the reporters that Raushan was not in a state of facing the media and that another leader, Kazi Mamunur Rashid, will brief the media soon.
Later, Kazi Manunur briefed the reporters about the written statement of Raushan Ershad.
According to the statement, Raushan complained to AL president that GM Quader occupied the JaPa leadership illegally through an internal coup and dropped some important leaders, including her and Saad Ershad, tactfully while finalising nomination for the next election.
She requested Sheikh Hasina not to form an electoral alliance with the GM Quader-led JaPa and ensure that the party runs in the election independently in all constituencies.
There has been a long standing rift between Raushan Ershad and GM Quader in JaPa. GM Quader holds the position of JaPa chairman, while Raushan is its chief patron.
The party has already selected its candidates for the upcoming election, though Raushan and her son did not collect nomination papers.