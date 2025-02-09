Steps underway to reinstate dismissed police officers
Steps are being taken to reinstate police officers who were dismissed, but won their appeals at the Appellate Tribunal.
In a statement issued Saturday, the police headquarters announced it had already received 1,522 applications from dismissed police members seeking reinstatement. The applications include 1,025 constables, 79 naiks, 180 ASIs/ATSIs, 200 SIs/Sergeants/TSIs, 10 inspectors, and 28 non-police members.
A committee led by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) was formed in August last year to review the applications for reinstatement of dismissed police officers. The committee has already submitted its report with recommendations.
The Police Headquarters is now making arrangements to reinstate those officers who won their cases in the Appellate Tribunal. However, individuals who did not file a departmental appeal against their dismissal orders cannot be considered for reinstatement due to legal restrictions.
Similarly, those who did not challenge their dismissal or removal in the Administrative Tribunal are also ineligible for reinstatement due to legal constraints.
In addition, officers with criminal cases related to moral turpitude, financial corruption, or other serious charges cannot be considered for reinstatement.
The Police Headquarters is committed to ensuring that dismissed police members receive justice.
However, they are also urged once again not to engage in undisciplined behaviour.