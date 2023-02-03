Malaysian home minister to visit Bangladesh 4-5 February

Bangladesh expects to have an "elaborate discussion" with Malaysia this week on manpower recruitment in an effort to make the overall recruitment process more transparent and expeditious, reports UNB.

Malaysian home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail is expected to pay a "working visit" to Bangladesh on 4-5 February, spokesperson at the ministry of foreign affairs Seheli Sabrin told reports at a weekly briefing on Thursday.

This is going to be the first minister-level visit from the Southeast Asian country since the formation of a new government there.