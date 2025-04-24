12th anniv of Rana Plaza collapse: Trial of killing over 1,000 workers lingers

Twelve years have passed since the Rana Plaza building collapse in Savar, on the outskirts of Dhaka, which claimed the lives of over 1,000 readymade garment factory workers. However, in the murder cases filed over the incident, only 93 out of 594 witnesses have given testimony to date.

Today, Thursday, marks the 12th anniversary of the Rana Plaza tragedy. When asked about a possible timeline for the conclusion of the trial, Md Iqbal Hossain, Chief Public Prosecutor (PP) of the Dhaka District Judge Court, was unable to provide any specific information.

Masuda Khatun, a survivor of the Rana Plaza collapse, expressed her frustration over the prolonged delay in justice.

Speaking to Prothom Alo on Tuesday night, she said, “We have spent 12 years hoping for justice, but it has not been served. Those responsible for the deaths of so many workers have not been punished.”