Gazprom to drill Bhola gas wells for additional Tk 1.32b

Bangladesh is set to face losses of Tk 1.32 billion (Tk 132 crore) by awarding the contract to the Russian state-owned company Gazprom to drill three gas wells in Bhola, according to officials.

Even though Gazprom gets the contract, they do not do the work themselves. They hire the company Eriell Oilfield Services.

And now Eriell has proposed to drill the same gas fields at 24 per cent less the cost than Gazprom. If the state-run BAPEX would be given the contract, the work could be done at even less than half the price.

However, two senior officials of the energy division informed Prothom Alo that the proposal processing committee (PPC) headed by the energy secretary, on 9 September awarded preliminary approval to Gazprom to drill the three gas fields in Bhola.

The deal will be finalised once the prime minister, who also holds the office of energy minister, gives the final nod.