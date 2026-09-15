Handover of Hasina, Quader an important condition for better ties with India: Zahed

Information and Broadcasting Affairs Adviser to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, Zahed Ur Rahman, has said that handing over former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and Obaidul Quader, the general secretary of the Awami League (whose activities have been banned in the country), along with others to Bangladesh is an important condition for improving relations with India.

He said they hope the Indian government will hand them over.

Zahed Ur Rahman made the remarks at a regular press briefing organised by the Ministry of Information at the Secretariat on Tuesday to highlight the government’s activities.