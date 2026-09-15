Diplomacy
Handover of Hasina, Quader an important condition for better ties with India: Zahed
Information and Broadcasting Affairs Adviser to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, Zahed Ur Rahman, has said that handing over former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and Obaidul Quader, the general secretary of the Awami League (whose activities have been banned in the country), along with others to Bangladesh is an important condition for improving relations with India.
He said they hope the Indian government will hand them over.
Zahed Ur Rahman made the remarks at a regular press briefing organised by the Ministry of Information at the Secretariat on Tuesday to highlight the government’s activities.
Asked about the issue after seven accused, including Obaidul Quader, were sentenced to death by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) today in a case involving crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising, Zahed Ur Rahman said, “We want Sheikh Hasina. So why would we not want Obaidul Quader and others?”
“I would like to urge the Indian government to consider this as an important condition for improving relations with Bangladesh,” he added.
Referring to Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi’s visit to meet him in Dhaka, Zahed Ur Rahman said the issue was among the matters they discussed.
“I tried to convey our position on Sheikh Hasina and the others from my side. For a working engagement with Bangladesh, they (India) should consider these issues,” he said.
Principal Information Officer of the Press Information Department Syed Abdal Ahmed was also present at the press briefing.