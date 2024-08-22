BRAC announces Tk 30m emergency relief for flood victims

The flood situation across the country is rapidly deteriorating, leaving approximately 3 million people stranded in the regions including Feni, Noakhali, Cumilla, Chattogram, Khagrachari, Brahmanbaria, Moulvibazar, and Habiganj. In response, BRAC has announced emergency relief fund of 30 million BDT from its own resources to support those affected by the floods.

BRAC workers are actively evacuating people trapped by floodwaters to safe shelters, providing crucial assistance and standing by those in need. Field operations have already commenced in the flood-affected districts to assess the damage and deliver urgent aid.