BRAC announces Tk 30m emergency relief for flood victims
The flood situation across the country is rapidly deteriorating, leaving approximately 3 million people stranded in the regions including Feni, Noakhali, Cumilla, Chattogram, Khagrachari, Brahmanbaria, Moulvibazar, and Habiganj. In response, BRAC has announced emergency relief fund of 30 million BDT from its own resources to support those affected by the floods.
BRAC workers are actively evacuating people trapped by floodwaters to safe shelters, providing crucial assistance and standing by those in need. Field operations have already commenced in the flood-affected districts to assess the damage and deliver urgent aid.
BRAC District Coordinators (BDCs) are collaborating closely with local Disaster Management Committees to address this crisis. Special attention is being given to children, pregnant women, lactating mothers, persons with disabilities, and the elderly during the rescue operations.
This 30 million BDT emergency relief fund is part of BRAC's "Dakche Amar Desh" initiative, aimed at helping those affected by the disaster. BRAC urges everyone to come forward and contribute according to their capacity. Your donations will be responsibly delivered to those in need.
To make a payment via Bkash in Bangladesh: 01730-321765 (use 'Make Payment'). For bank transfers: BRAC Bank Account Number 150120-2316474001, Gulshan-1, Gulshan Avenue, Dhaka. For details on how to donate from outside Bangladesh or using other payment options, please visit: https://brac.net/dakcheamardesh/en/