Field administration directed to prepare for upcoming election
The Ministry of Home Affairs has instructed the field administration to undertake comprehensive preparations for the forthcoming 13 National Parliamentary Election. Deputy Commissioners (DC) and Superintendents of Police (SP) have been tasked with inspecting all polling centres to determine whether they are suitable and to ensure that any necessary repairs are carried out promptly. Field officials have also been directed to set up separate booths for new voters.
These directives were issued on Wednesday at 2 pm during a virtual meeting. Divisional Commissioners, DC, Police Commissioners, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) and SP were present at the meeting, which was chaired by Home Secretary, Nasimul Gani.
In conversations with this correspondent, two Divisional Commissioners, four DC and one DIG of Police confirmed that the meeting placed particular emphasis on ensuring security during the country’s largest religious festival for Bengali Hindus, Durga Puja. Durga Puja is to start at the end of this month. Authorities were instructed to remain vigilant against any untoward incidents. Seventeen specific directives were issued to the field administration in this regard.
On 9 July, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, in a meeting with Home Ministry officials, had instructed that separate queues and booths be arranged for new voters aged between 18 and 33 years. The conducted meeting reiterated this directive, instructing field officials to ensure designated queues and booths for young voters at polling centres. Additionally, the administration was asked to identify polling centres with inadequate security arrangements and to ensure that any road repairs required for access to polling centres are completed.
The meeting also addressed the issue of “mob violence.” The field administration was directed to suppress such incidents with a firm hand. Law enforcement agencies were instructed to bring perpetrators under the law irrespective of their political affiliations. The elections of DUCSU, JUCSU, RUCSU and CUCSU were also discussed, with directions for law enforcement agencies to remain vigilant during these student union elections.
During the meeting, it was discussed that certain prisoners in Rajshahi Central Jail have been communicating with neighbouring countries via mobile phones. The Home Secretary instructed the Superintendent of Police (SP) to look into this matter with utmost seriousness and directed that measures be taken to prevent prisoners from using mobile phones.
According to sources at the Ministry of Home Affairs, officials have been instructed to take immediate action if, during the Durga Puja, any objectionable content or statements hurting religious sentiments appear on social media. Furthermore, directives were issued to install round-the-clock CCTV surveillance at every Puja pavilion.
In addition, the field administration has been instructed not to permit fairs until the national election has been completed. Emphasis was also placed on recovering the weapons looted during the student–public uprising on 5 August 2024, prior to the next election.
When asked about the matter, Khondokar Mahbubur Rahman, Additional Secretary of the Political Wing of the Ministry of Home Affairs, told Prothom Alo last night that the field administration has been instructed to ensure that the upcoming Durga Puja is conducted in a peaceful environment. He further stated that the administration has also been directed to make preparations for the National Election and to ensure security at all polling centres.