Field administration directed to prepare for upcoming election

The meeting also addressed the issue of “mob violence.” The field administration was directed to suppress such incidents with a firm hand. Law enforcement agencies were instructed to bring perpetrators under the law irrespective of their political affiliations. The elections of DUCSU, JUCSU, RUCSU and CUCSU were also discussed, with directions for law enforcement agencies to remain vigilant during these student union elections.

During the meeting, it was discussed that certain prisoners in Rajshahi Central Jail have been communicating with neighbouring countries via mobile phones. The Home Secretary instructed the Superintendent of Police (SP) to look into this matter with utmost seriousness and directed that measures be taken to prevent prisoners from using mobile phones.

According to sources at the Ministry of Home Affairs, officials have been instructed to take immediate action if, during the Durga Puja, any objectionable content or statements hurting religious sentiments appear on social media. Furthermore, directives were issued to install round-the-clock CCTV surveillance at every Puja pavilion.