Zafar Sadek has been working as an office assistant in the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartipakkha (RAJUK) with a net salary of Tk 40,000 per month.

In this job for the last 16 years, he built an eight-storey building in the capital’s Aftabnagar area, bought a 1,600 square feet flat in Moghbazar, and a shop at Mehman Tower in his wife's name in Shantinagar. Also, he uses a luxurious personal car.

Zafar disclosed his properties during a recent grilling in the custody of an intelligence agency. Prothom Alo obtained a video clip of the questioning on Friday.