Khaleda Zia in CCU again

BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia has been taken to the coronary care unit (CCU) from the cabin again. She has been undergoing treatment at the Evercare Hospital in the capital. She was taken to the CCU of the hospital at around 11:30 am at the advice of the medical board formed for the treatment of the BNP chairperson.
BNP chairperson's press wing member Shairul Kabir confirmed this in a press release on Friday quoting Khaleda Zia’s personal physician AZM Zahid Hossain.
The press release said all units of the party across the country will hold milad mahfil and offer prayers for the recovery of BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia after the Jummah prayer today.
Earlier on Sunday, the BNP chairperson was taken to the CCU as her physical condition deteriorated. She was later transferred to a cabin.
Khaleda Zia has long been suffering from arthritis, diabetes, and kidney, heart and liver complications. The members of the medical board for her treatment also said she has been diagnosed with liver cirrhosis and a intestinal haemorrhage.
Khaleda Zia had to undergo treatment at hospitals several times after contracting coronavirus in April 2021.
On 8 February 2018, Khaleda Zia was sentenced to five years in prison in the Zia Orphanage Trust case. She was sent to jail the same day. Later, her prison term was extended to 10 years in the High Court.
Later, she was sentenced to 7 years in prison in the Zia Charitable Trust corruption case.
Following the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country, the government suspended Khaleda Zia’s prison term for six months after her family applied. She has been living at her home in Gulshan since then. The government has extended the suspension of her prison term in phases.