Khaleda Zia in CCU again

BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia has been taken to the coronary care unit (CCU) from the cabin again. She has been undergoing treatment at the Evercare Hospital in the capital. She was taken to the CCU of the hospital at around 11:30 am at the advice of the medical board formed for the treatment of the BNP chairperson.

BNP chairperson's press wing member Shairul Kabir confirmed this in a press release on Friday quoting Khaleda Zia’s personal physician AZM Zahid Hossain.

The press release said all units of the party across the country will hold milad mahfil and offer prayers for the recovery of BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia after the Jummah prayer today.