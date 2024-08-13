Prof Yunus says ensuring human rights, freedom of speech prime goal
Chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday said the prime goal of the interim government is ensuring human rights and freedom of speech for all.
“We have to establish human rights and freedom of speech. That is our prime goal,” he said after visiting Dhakeswari national temple.
He urged the Hindu community people to treat themselves as human beings and children of the soil.
“You just say you are human, you are the citizens of Bangladesh, this is my constitutional right, and you have to ensure it. You just demand this, nothing else,” he said.
He categorically mentioned that everyone is equal in the eyes of law, there’s no scope to create differences.
“I am here to say we are all equal, there is no scope to create any differences here,” he said.
He urged all to cooperate the interim government for establishing the rule of law in Bangladesh.
“Please help us to establish that, have patience, lets judge it later whether we could do that or not. If we can’t do that then blame us. That is the main thing,” he said.