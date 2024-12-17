Would have nabbed Quader had his whereabouts been known: Jahangir

The government had no information where former minister and Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader had been hiding in the country for three months since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina regime.

“We would have nabbed Obaidul Quader had his location been known to us,” said home affairs adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury at a press briefing at the divisional commissioner office in Dhaka on Tuesday.