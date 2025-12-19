Attack on Prothom Alo is a black day for the media and freedom of speech: Sajjad Sharif
Terming the attack on Prothom Alo a black day for the country’s media, freedom of expression, and democracy, Prothom Alo’s executive editor Sajjad Sharif said, “A harsh attack has been carried out on freedom of expression, the right to dissent, and press freedom in Bangladesh.”
Prothom Alo employees formed a human chain on Friday afternoon in protest against the attacks, vandalism, and arson targeting the country’s leading dailies Prothom Alo and The Daily Star. The programme was held at 4:00 pm in front of the Prothom Alo office in Karwan Bazar in the capital.
Journalists from various media outlets also joined the human chain.
Demanding exemplary punishment for the attackers under the laws of Bangladesh, Prothom Alo’s executive editor said, “We condemn this incident and demand a proper investigation. Those responsible must be identified.”
He also urged civil society to express solidarity with Prothom Alo.
Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman, Managing Editor Anisul Hoque, and employees from all departments of the newspaper joined the human chain.
National Press Club General Secretary Ayub Bhuiyan; managing committee member Kazi Rawnak Hossain; Bangladesh Federal Journalists Union (BFUJ) Secretary General Kader Gani Chowdhury; Dhaka Journalists Union (DUJ) General Secretary Khorshed Alam; Dhaka Reporters Unity Vice President Mehdi Azad Masum; Joint Secretary Mohammad Zafar Iqbal; and former Vice President Gazi Anwar expressed solidarity with Prothom Alo staff by joining the programme.