Attack on Prothom Alo is a black day for the media and freedom of speech: Sajjad Sharif

Terming the attack on Prothom Alo a black day for the country’s media, freedom of expression, and democracy, Prothom Alo’s executive editor Sajjad Sharif said, “A harsh attack has been carried out on freedom of expression, the right to dissent, and press freedom in Bangladesh.”

Prothom Alo employees formed a human chain on Friday afternoon in protest against the attacks, vandalism, and arson targeting the country’s leading dailies Prothom Alo and The Daily Star. The programme was held at 4:00 pm in front of the Prothom Alo office in Karwan Bazar in the capital.