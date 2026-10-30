Battery-run rickshaws barred from highways, expressways and elevated expressways

The government has introduced new rules governing the operation of battery-powered three-wheeled e-rickshaws in city corporation areas, including the capital. The rules specify which roads the vehicles may use and which are off-limits, their maximum speeds, passenger limits, and the requirements for registering drivers and rickshaws.

The Local Government Division of the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives issued the City Corporation Area Three-Wheeled Low-Speed Battery-Powered Rickshaw (E-Rickshaw) Operation Rules, 2026 on Thursday.

Published in an extraordinary issue of the Bangladesh Gazette, the 12-page rules apply to e-rickshaws operating in all city corporation areas across the country and are stated to take effect immediately.

Under the new rules, e-rickshaws will not be allowed on national highways, expressways, elevated expressways, major bus routes or roads designated as prohibited by the relevant authorities. Their use on footpaths is also banned. An auto-rickshaw registered in one area cannot be operated for commercial purposes in another city corporation area.