Salehuddin denies IMF, WB influence on Bangladesh reforms
Finance adviser Salehuddin Ahmed on Wednesday dismissed the perception that the ongoing reforms in Bangladesh are being carried out under the prescription of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
“We are carrying out these reforms in our own interest," he said this while addressing the Accounting and Auditing Summit (A & A Summit) at a city hotel here under the theme of ‘FRC’s Role and its impact on economic governance of Bangladesh’.
Questioning the misperception of a section of people, the adviser said if the IMF and World Bank asked for something good what the problem is.
“What is the problem if they say something good, of course they are giving us technical assistance and that is also a very good contribution” he said.
The interim government has constituted a number of reform commissions and some of them have already submitted their reports to the government.