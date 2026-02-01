More than 55pc of voters will turn out in the election, hopes Touhid Hossain

Foreign advisor Md Touhid Hossain believes that more than 55 per cent of voters will turn out in the 13th National Parliamentary Election on 12 February.

He made this remark on Sunday in response to journalists’ questions at the closing session of an election-focused training workshop held at a hotel in Dhaka.

The two-day workshop was organised for members of the Diplomatic Correspondents Association Bangladesh (DCAB) with support from MRDI.

When asked whether the government would be able to conduct the election smoothly amid reports that Awami League leaders in India were campaigning for a ‘No’ vote in the referendum, the advisor said that many were campaigning for ‘No’ without fully understanding the issue.

He added that the government clearly wants the ‘Yes’ vote to succeed.