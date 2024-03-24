28pc National University graduates remain unemployed: BIDS

As many as 28 per cent students remain unemployed even three years after graduating from the colleges under the National University, a study by Bangladesh Institute of Development Research (BIDS) revealed.

Badrun Nessa Ahmed, a research fellow of the institution presented the research outcome in a function at the BIDS office in Agargaon of the capital on Sunday.

She said that BIDS in 2023 conducted the study on students who have passed out from colleges affiliated to the National University. The students who passed out three years ago were interviewed for the study. Apart from this, current students, teachers and officials were also interviewed as part of the research.

The research also studied the subjects of the unemployed students. It revealed that most of these students were BBA (pass) graduates.

Unemployment rate is also comparatively higher among the graduates of Political Science, Library Management, Bangla, Islamic History and Culture departments. A large number of female graduates of the NU also remain unemployed.