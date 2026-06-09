Bangladesh seeks 100,000 workers in Russian job market
Bangladesh and Russia are working to substantially expand manpower cooperation, with Dhaka proposing an increase in the number of Bangladeshi workers in Russia from the current nearly 10,000 to 100,000 within the next year.
Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman made the proposal during his ongoing three-day official visit to Russia, according to a foreign ministry press release published today, Tuesday morning.
The Russian authorities agreed to work expeditiously on the proposal, and both sides are expected to complete the necessary formalities soon, it added.
The proposed tenfold increase in Bangladeshi manpower exports emerged as a key outcome of the discussions between the two countries.
Besides manpower cooperation, Bangladesh and Russia agreed that bilateral trade remains well below its potential and should be expanded significantly.
Khalilur Rahman highlighted the prospects for rapidly increasing Bangladeshi exports to the Russian market, particularly readymade garments and pharmaceutical products.
The Russian side welcomed Bangladesh's proposal to send a business delegation to Russia in the coming weeks to explore new trade opportunities and strengthen commercial ties.
Cooperation in technology, especially artificial intelligence (AI), also featured prominently in the discussions.
The foreign minister proposed a visit by a Russian delegation to Bangladesh to share expertise on the application of AI in agriculture and healthcare, a proposal that received an immediate positive response.
Russia also expressed interest in assisting Bangladesh in formulating its national AI policy and establishing centres of excellence in artificial intelligence.
Khalilur Rahman is visiting Russia from 7 to 9 June and is accompanied by prime minister's adviser on foreign affairs Humaiun Kobir.