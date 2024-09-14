BNP leaders’ look to control toll collection without lease

One of the officials said that the total lease value of the terminal is Tk 49,378,212 including 15 per cent VAT and 10 per cent income tax. That means, the amount of daily charge is about Tk 135,000.

The relevant BNP leaders are considering taking the lease of the terminal now as a loss due to the impact of the movement of Students against Discrimination and the interim government.

They are devising ways to control the terminal without taking a lease.

Meanwhile, the DNCC authorities have formed a five-member committee to collect khas until leasing out the terminals. But the activities of the committee are limited to paper only.

Actually, the leaders and activists of BNP have taken control of the collection of khas from various sectors of the terminal since the fall of Sheikh Hasina government in the face of student-people movement on 5 August and her leaving the country that day.

The BNP leaders, however, say that if VAT and income tax are combined with the fixed lease rate, the total amount would be about Tk 50 million. It is impossible to recover this money within one year in the current condition of the terminal.

After analysing everything, they decided not to submit the schedule, they added.

* More to follow ...