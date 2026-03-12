Bangladesh’s inclusion in US probe is ‘uncomfortable’: BGMEA chief

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Mahmud Hasan Khan has said it is “uncomfortable” that Bangladesh has been included alongside 15 other countries in a US investigation into whether nations are maintaining excess capacity and overproducing in their manufacturing sectors.

In an immediate reaction to Prothom Alo today, he said there is no logical justification for including Bangladesh in the investigation.

Mahmud Hasan Khan said that after reading the statement issued by the Office of the United States Trade Representative, it appeared that the hearing would examine whether any of the16 countries were involved in unfair practices, violations of labour rights, incentives for product manufacturing and exports, or violations of intellectual property rights.