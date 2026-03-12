US investigates whether Bangladesh has excess production capacity

The United States has launched an investigation into 16 countries, including Bangladesh, to determine whether they have excess capacity and are producing beyond demand in their manufacturing sectors.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer announced the launch of the investigation on Wednesday.

In a press release issued the same day, the Office of the US Trade Representative said the probe will be conducted under Section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974.

The investigation will examine whether the policies, measures, or production structures of the countries concerned are unreasonable or discriminatory toward US trade and whether they are harming American commercial interests.