New ‘Kumon’ centre opens at Zigatola

A new chapter in educational excellence unfolds as a new centre of BRAC Kumon opens its doors in Zigatola. The centre's inauguration, which took place on Thursday, marks a significant stride toward empowering students with personalised Japanese learning experiences.

According to a press release, The inaugural event was attended by esteemed personalities, including Lady Syeda Sarwat Abed, managing director of BRAC Kumon Limited; Nehal Bin Hasan, head of BRAC Kumon Limited; Hossnea Ara Parul, senior lecturer of Birshreshtha Noor Mohammad Public College; Syed Mahmud Hasan, senior manager of learning and development at BRAC Bank Human Resources; and Ayesha Islam Chowdhury, former senior teacher of Marie Curie School; alongside other distinguished guests, parents, and students.