New ‘Kumon’ centre opens at Zigatola

A new chapter in educational excellence unfolds as a new centre of BRAC Kumon opens its doors in Zigatola. The centre's inauguration, which took place on Thursday, marks a significant stride toward empowering students with personalised Japanese learning experiences.
According to a press release, The inaugural event was attended by esteemed personalities, including Lady Syeda Sarwat Abed, managing director of BRAC Kumon Limited; Nehal Bin Hasan, head of BRAC Kumon Limited; Hossnea Ara Parul, senior lecturer of Birshreshtha Noor Mohammad Public College; Syed Mahmud Hasan, senior manager of learning and development at BRAC Bank Human Resources; and Ayesha Islam Chowdhury, former senior teacher of Marie Curie School; alongside other distinguished guests, parents, and students.
In her opening statement, Bedoura Jahan, instructor of BRAC Kumon Zigatola Centre, said, “Having closely engaged with children for many years, I've come to understand that creating an environment of joyful learning is pivotal to unlocking their boundless potential. With the Kumon approach, I am optimistic that we can realise this goal.”
Originating 67 years ago from Toru Kumon's efforts to support his son Takeshi's learning difficulties, Kumon has expanded to over 62 countries.
It promotes independent study for academic enhancement and cultivates 21st-century skills such as critical thinking, emotional intelligence, and problem-solving. This method employs customised individual plans to unlock the maximum potential of each child.
There are 11 BRAC Kumon Centres in operation throughout Dhaka, including the newly-launched Zigatola Centre. With the vision of nurturing a skilled workforce, BRAC Kumon aims to establish approximately 50 centres across the countryby 2025.