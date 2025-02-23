25 February declared ‘National Martyred Army Day’
The government has declared 25 February as the Jatiya Shaheed Sena Dibos (National Martyred Army Day). The Cabinet Division issued a notification in this regard today, Sunday.
Law adviser Asif Nazrul shared the notification on his verified Facebook page.
The notification, signed by deputy secretary Tania Afroz, says the government has declared 25 February as the National Martyred Army Day. The day will be observed as a ‘category C’ day, it added.
The notification requested all relevant ministries, directorates and agencies to observe the day in a proper manner.