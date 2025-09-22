Noise pollution: Why are only Dhaka's upscale areas declared silent zones?

Officially speaking, secretariat and its surrounding areas in the capital city are designated as “silent zones.” Using vehicle horns is prohibited there. Yet, on the afternoon of 17 September, during a visit to the secretariat and its adjoining roads, drivers were found honking indiscriminately. The blaring horns were unbearable.

Several other parts of Dhaka have also been officially declared “silent zones.” These include Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport and its surroundings (about one and a half kilometers to the north and south of the airport), Agargaon, the Parliament area, and the Chief Adviser’s Office. Most recently, on 16 September, Dhaka North City authorities declared four more upscale neighborhoods - Gulshan, Banani, Baridhara, and Niketan - as “silent zones.”