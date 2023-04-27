Noise pollution prolongs in Dhaka

'Noise pollution is a silent killer, let us make conscious efforts to stop noise pollution' – this message popped up on Wednesday on the website of the Department of Environment (DoE). The message was displayed as the DoE observed International Noise Awareness Day on Wednesday.

But the reality is that the noise pollution in the capital is becoming rampant day by day. This silent killer has become unstoppable. There is no effective initiative to control noise pollution. Earlier, noise pollution levels were higher than the tolerable level for an average of 12 hours in the capital. Now it has extended to 14 hours. A study by the Center for Atmospheric Pollution Studies (CAPS), Department of Environmental Sciences, Stamford University revealed this information.

CAPS measured the noise level of a total of 82 intersections of two city corporation roads in Dhaka last January. The study used an automatic sound level meter made in Taiwan. CAPS chairman professor Ahmad Kamruzzaman Mazumder led the study.