Bangladesh Army chief holds meeting with his Indian counterpart

In the meeting, they discussed the existing good relations between the armies of the two countries and talked about different ways to assist each other to progress in the future. After the meeting, a special briefing was held at the Helmet Conference Room of the Army Headquarters for the delegation team.
The Indian Army chief showered praises on the current leadership of the Bangladesh Army and its overall high standards. He also thanked the Bangladesh Army chief for inviting him to Bangladesh.
Earlier, General Manoj Pande laid a wreath at the Shikha Anirban to pay his respects to the martyrs of Bangladesh’s great liberation war. He received a guard of honour at Senakunja. There, he also planted a sapling.
General Manoj Pande then had a courtesy meeting with the prime minister’s defence advisor major general Tarique Ahmed Siddique. He also had meetings with chiefs of Bangladesh Air Force and Bangladesh Navy.
On Tuesday, the Indian General will meet with prime minister Sheikh Hasina. He will then give a speech for the trainees at the Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC) in Mirpur Cantonment. Later in the day, the delegation team will pay a visit to the Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Support Operation Training (BIPSOT) in Rajendrapur Cantonment and the Bangabandhu Military Museum.
Indian Army General Manoj Pande arrived in Bangladesh on Sunday to honour the invitation of the Bangladesh Army chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed. The delegation team will return to India on Thursday.