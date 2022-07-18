Bangladesh Army chief holds meeting with his Indian counterpart

Bangladesh Army chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed had a courtesy meeting with the visiting Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande at the army headquarters in Dhaka Cantonment on Monday, said a press release from Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

At the start of the meeting General Manoj Pande said, this is his first overseas tour since assuming the role of Army chief in India. This showcases his respect for Bangladesh and the historic and professional relationship that exists between the two forces.