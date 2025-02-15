Shahbagh protest demands third phase recruitment in primary school, demo on for 10 days
Demanding reinstatement of their cancelled recruitment to the post of assistant teacher in government primary schools, protestors have staged a sit-in programme in front of the National Museum at Shahbagh, Dhaka since 9:00 am today (Saturday). They said this marks the tenth consecutive day of their demonstration. The protestors say that they will not leave the streets until their recruitment is confirmed.
Asaduzzaman, one of the protestors, informed Prothom Alo that they occupy Shahbagh during the day and spend the night in front of the National Press Club. This continuous protest has been ongoing for the past ten days. The government has cited legal complications regarding their demands. However, individuals recruited in the first and second phases of the same process are currently employed. Meanwhile, candidates from 21 districts of Dhaka and Chattogram, who were selected in the third phase, have been denied from their appointments. Despite their recruitment having been finalised, they are facing "injustice".
The protestors said that the police have used force against their legitimate demonstration on three occasions. Most recently, last Thursday, the police used water cannons, sound grenades and tear- gas. On that day the police also chased the protestors with batons.
The individuals participating in the movement, demanding the appointment of 6,531 candidates in the third phase of recruitment for the position of assistant teacher in government primary schools across Dhaka and Chattogram divisions, have asserted that they will not return home without their appointment letters.
Earlier, the protestors issued a press release stating that the notification for the third phase of recruitment was published on 14 June 2023. The written examination was held on 29 March 2024 and the result was published on 21 April of the same year. Interviews took place on 12 June. With the approval of the law ministry and the ministry of public administration, the final results were announced on 31 October, in which 6,531 candidates were recommended for appointment.
Subsequently, 31 individuals who were not recommended filed a writ petition in the High Court. As a result, the recruitment process for the 6,531 recommended candidates was suspended for six months. On 6 February, the High Court ruled to cancel the recruitment process for these 6,531 candidates from the Dhaka and Chattogram divisions. However, yesterday, the Directorate of Primary Education filed an appeal with the Appellate Division seeking a delay on this verdict.