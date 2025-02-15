Shahbagh protest demands third phase recruitment in primary school, demo on for 10 days

Demanding reinstatement of their cancelled recruitment to the post of assistant teacher in government primary schools, protestors have staged a sit-in programme in front of the National Museum at Shahbagh, Dhaka since 9:00 am today (Saturday). They said this marks the tenth consecutive day of their demonstration. The protestors say that they will not leave the streets until their recruitment is confirmed.

Asaduzzaman, one of the protestors, informed Prothom Alo that they occupy Shahbagh during the day and spend the night in front of the National Press Club. This continuous protest has been ongoing for the past ten days. The government has cited legal complications regarding their demands. However, individuals recruited in the first and second phases of the same process are currently employed. Meanwhile, candidates from 21 districts of Dhaka and Chattogram, who were selected in the third phase, have been denied from their appointments. Despite their recruitment having been finalised, they are facing "injustice".