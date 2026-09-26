When success knocks on Fahmida’s door

“While returning from school my daughter said, she wanted to take a rickshaw home. I told her we had no money. My son said he wanted a banana. I brought him home, saying I would buy one later. I felt heartbroken. I asked, Allah, why are you making us suffer so much?”

On 25 June 2014, Fahmida Jannat (Happy) of Sylhet recorded this bitter experience from her life in her diary. Twelve years later, on 26 June 2026, Fahmida wrote on her Facebook status, “Every hardship, every busy moment and every small success teaches me to become stronger. Love your work. In Shaa Allah, success will knock on your door one day.”

Success has also knocked on Fahmida’s door. She is now financially independent. She says, “I managed to survive because I was patient, honest and hardworking. Otherwise, I would have been swept away like a piece of straw long ago!”