Bangladesh’s population hits 176m, majority in working-age group

Bangladesh's population is estimated at 175.7 million of which half are women, two-thirds (115 million) in the working-age group (aged 15-64), presenting a window of opportunity to harness the demographic dividend.

The estimation was made in the annual flagship publication, the State of World Population (SWOP) 2025, of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

UNFPA representative in Bangladesh Catherine Breen Kamkong officially launched the annual report at a press event held at the UN Building in the city’s Gulshan area today, Monday.

