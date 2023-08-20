Population policy: Biggest challenge is to develop skilled human resources 

There appears to be a sense of complacency among government policymakers, who often assert that Bangladesh is currently reaping the benefits of a demographic dividend. Some even go so far as to assert that the surplus population is not a burden, but rather a boon. Regrettably, they seem to overlook a significant disparity between their rhetoric and the prevailing reality.

While it is true that a country experiences a demographic dividend when its working-age population surpasses the non-working-age populace, this circumstance is not solely a numbers game. It hinges upon how adeptly and skillfully this population has been cultivated. For Bangladesh to capitalize on its advantageous demographic position, it's imperative not only to possess a favorable population distribution but also to ensure the provision of essential social safety, including access to education and healthcare to create opportunities to develop them as healthy and efficient citizens.