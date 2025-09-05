Bangladesh may need 75 years to ensure safe water for all

Despite progress in water supply, eliminating open defecation, and sanitation coverage, over 40 per cent of Bangladesh population still lacks access to safe water.

In the past decade, progress in this area has been only around 3 per cent. At this current pace, it could take another 75 years to ensure safe water for everyone.

In comparison, India and Bhutan are on track to provide safe water to all within the next 25 years. Pakistan, on the other hand, is significantly behind Bangladesh in terms of safe water access.

The Joint Monitoring Programme (JMP) by UNICEF and the World Health Organisation (WHO) released these findings earlier this month.

The JMP report, published every two years, reviews the status of water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) across UN member states.

Under the UN’s Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) from 2000 to 2015, the target was to ensure water access for all.