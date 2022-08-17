Five deaths: It’s murder, not accident

The causalities of passengers in a car crashed under a girder of a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project in no way can be said an accident. Five people including two children lost their lives due to indiscipline, negligence and carelessness. The incident sparked criticism across the country. Work on the project has been suspended.

According to a Prothom Alo report, the BRT project started on a 20-kilomitre road from Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to Gazipur a decade ago for the movement of bus on a special lane. Slow work progress and mismanagement has raised questions on the project repeatedly. Work on the project progressed 78 per cent as of June this year although the project deadline was December 2016. The project cost also doubled as deadline got extended.