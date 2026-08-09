Problems solved when we talk: Dinesh Trivedi
India’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, has expressed optimism about resolving problems through dialogue.
He said that problems are solved when the two sides talk to each other.
The Indian High Commissioner made the remarks in response to questions from journalists on Sunday afternoon at the inauguration of a children’s playground at the Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) in Jamuna Future Park in the capital.
Asked about his courtesy meeting with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman scheduled for Monday, Dinesh Trivedi said, “We all have great respect for Bangladesh’s prime minister. I have heard his speeches many times. He is a people-friendly person. Our prime minister is also a people-friendly person.”
The Indian High Commissioner said when the two leaders meet, a lot of problems will be solved.
“Problems are sorted out when we talk to each other. I firmly believe that the people are one. There will be a solution. There is nothing negative here. Everything is positive,” he said.