Army, Navy chiefs meet Chief Adviser Prof Yunus on Eid-ul-Azha

Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman and Chief of the Navy Staff Admiral M Nazmul Hassan on Saturday met Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Azha.

The Army and Navy chiefs along with their spouses met Prof Yunus respectively at the State Guest House Jamuna, said Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder.

They exchanged Eid greetings.

Earlier in the morning, Prof Yunus offered the holy Eid-ul-Azha prayers at the National Eidgah.

He joined the Eid prayers about at 7:30 am.

The Chief Adviser was accompanied by the Chief Justice, judges of the Supreme Court and High Court divisions, members of the Council of Advisers, leaders of various political parties, senior government officials, and diplomats of various Muslim countries stationed in Dhaka, along with thousands of Muslim devotees.