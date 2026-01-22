13th JS elections
891 millionaire candidates based on movable and immovable assets: TIB
A total of 891 candidates contesting the upcoming 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election are millionaires when assessed on the basis of the current market value of their movable and immovable assets.
Among them, 27 candidates possess assets worth over Tk 1 billion.
The information was disclosed in a report titled “Candidate profiles based on election affidavits: 13th national parliamentary election 2026”, prepared by Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB).
The report was formally presented at a press conference held at TIB’s office in Dhanmondi, Dhaka today, Thursday.
TIB official Mohammad Touhidul Islam presented the findings at the event where TIB executive director Iftekharuzzaman also addressed.
According to the report, nearly 2,000 candidates are contesting the 13th national parliamentary election. Voting will take place on 12 February, the same day on which a referendum will also be held.