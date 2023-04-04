PM to inaugurate train operations on Padma bridge in Sept

Railways minister Nurul Islam on Tuesday said the prime minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate train operations on the Padma bridge at any time in September.
Trains carrying passengers will then run between Dhaka and Bhanga via Padma bridge, he added.
The minister came up with this disclosure while briefing journalists on Tuesday around 3:00pm following the trial run of a special train of seven compartments.
The train, carrying the minister, member of parliament, concerned project officials and masses, left Bhanga station of Faridpur at 1:18pm and arrived at Mawa station crossing Padma river around 3:00pm.
