PM returns from Qatar

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina returned to the country after three-day official visit to Qatar Thursday morning, reports BSS.
A special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, carrying the prime minister and her entourage, landed in the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 5.58am this morning. The flight departed the Hamad International Airport at 10.25pm local time (01:25 am BST) for Dhaka.
Earlier, on 22 May, Sheikh Hasina arrived in Doha on a three-day official visit to attend the third Qatar Economic Forum (QEF) at the invitation of Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani.
During the visit, PM Sheikh Hasina attended the Qatar Economic Forum, met with Qatar amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani at Amiri Diwan, held a bilateral meeting with Qatar prime minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and a bilateral meeting with Rwanda president Paul Kagame.
She also met with Qatar minister of state for energy affairs Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi.
Saudi Arabian minister of investment, Khalid A Al-Falih and Saudi minister of economy and planning Faisal Alibrahim also jointly called on the PM.
Sheikh Hasina also addressed an event at the Qatar University in the presence of the students of the university and visited the Awsaj Academy, a specialised school for the children with special needs, run by Qatar Foundation in Doha