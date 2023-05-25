PM returns from Qatar

Earlier, on 22 May, Sheikh Hasina arrived in Doha on a three-day official visit to attend the third Qatar Economic Forum (QEF) at the invitation of Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani.

During the visit, PM Sheikh Hasina attended the Qatar Economic Forum, met with Qatar amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani at Amiri Diwan, held a bilateral meeting with Qatar prime minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and a bilateral meeting with Rwanda president Paul Kagame.