Many workers at Tongi RMG factories suddenly fall ill
More than 50 workers of Garments Export Village Limited in Tongi fell ill on Wednesday, prompting panic at the factory.
The affected workers, from two factories located in Ma Tower and Alam Tower of the industrial complex, were taken to nearby hospitals after falling sick one after another.
Most were admitted to Tongi Government Hospital, while others received treatment at local medical facilities.
Dr Nahid Sultana, Emergency Medical Officer at Tongi Government Hospital, said the workers showed symptoms of panic attacks, vomiting and respiratory problems. “Most of the workers are now out of danger,” she said.
Factory sources said the workers had staged strikes on Monday and Tuesday over arrears of their November wages. Some reportedly fell ill during the demonstrations.
After resuming work on Wednesday, several workers suddenly became ill.
Mehedi Hasan, officer-in-charge of Tongi East Police Station, said the factories were temporarily closed following the incident.
Police are investigating to determine the cause of the illness, he added.