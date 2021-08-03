Global Covid cases near 199m

The overall number of global Covid cases is fast approaching the 199-million mark as different countries continue their battle against the deadlier delta variant of coronavirus amid slow vaccination rate, reports UNB.

According to US-based Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 198,891,340 while the death toll from the virus reached 4,235,449 on Tuesday morning.

So far, 4,146,057,456 vaccine doses have been administered across the globe.