Global Covid cases near 199m

The US, which is the world's worst-hit country in terms of both cases and deaths, has so far logged 35,131,393 cases. Besides, 613,679 people have lost their lives in the US to date, as per the JHU data.
According to AP, the US on Monday finally reached president Joe Biden's goal of getting at least one Covid-19 shot into 70 per cent of American adults -- a month late and amid a fierce surge by the delta variant that is swamping hospitals and leading to new mask rules and mandatory vaccinations around the country.
Brazil recorded 389 more Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, raising its national death toll to 557,223, the health ministry said on Monday.
Meanwhile, the total caseload rose to 19,953,501 after 15,143 new cases were detected.
India's Covid-19 tally rose to 31,695,958 on Monday as 40,134 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data.
Besides, as many as 422 deaths due to the pandemic have been reported since Sunday morning, taking the total death toll to 424,773.
Although the situation in Europe is improving, globally, it is worsening as the delta variant of Covid-19 has now been detected in 124 territories worldwide, says the World Health Organization (WHO).
The scale of the Covid-19 pandemic in Bangladesh looks to be overwhelming as the country added 246 fatalities to its national tally on Monday, reporting over 200 single-day fatalities for the last nine days.
The rapid rise in cases and fatalities, driven by the delta variant, shows the worst days of the pandemic are far from over here since the pace of hospitalisation across the country remains relentless.
The Covid-19 infections are at their peak now, with 14,241 new cases reported on an average each day.
Bangladesh recorded 15,989 new cases on Monday after testing 53,462 samples, up from 13,862 logged on 30 July.