Chattogram goes under water 10 times in 7 months

Traders face huge losses

Due to heavy rainfall, waterlogging began in various areas of the city from Friday morning. One of the flood-prone areas affected was the raw market area of Chawkbazar in the city. Consequently, the Chawk Supermarket in the area has remained closed since Friday and also did not open yesterday.

Belal Uddin, an adviser of the Chawk Supermarket Traders Association, informed Prothom Alo that there are 55 shops on the ground floor of the market, selling clothes, toiletries, crockery, and mobile phones. On the first day of the waterlogging, at least 30 shops suffered losses amounting to approximately Tk 2 million due to damaged goods. With the shops closed for three days due to the waterlogging, the losses have been substantial.

In addition to the Chawk Super Market, Mohammad Shamsul Alam, who owns a fruit shop nearby, also faced significant losses. Yesterday morning, his shop was knee-deep in water, and he was using a motor to drain out the water. He told Prothom Alo that water has damaged around Tk 200,000 worth of fruit in his shop. Unfortunately, he faces such losses every season, and this time the damage has been even more extensive.

The Baddarhat area, where the city mayor Rezaur Karim Chowdhury resides, also experienced waterlogging during this recent flooding. The ground floor of Swajan Super Market in this area remained submerged in water for the past three days. According to Delawar Hossain, the President of the Business Welfare Association, there are approximately 100 shops in the market, offering various products. The flooding caused losses of about Tk 4 million worth of goods in these shops over the three-day period.

In contrast, the Reazuddin Bazar area of the city did not face significant waterlogging previously. However, this year, traders in the area reported losses of about Tk 20 million in goods due to the three-day flooding. Anwar Hossain, a Saree seller, expressed his frustration, stating that drains and sewers were closed, allowing water to enter his shop and damage sarees worth Tk 100,000.

Mozammel Hossain, the Joint General Secretary of Chattogram Branch of Bangladesh Shop Owners Association, explained that traders suffer in various ways due to floods every year. Firstly, the goods in shops are destroyed, and businesses are forced to close during such situations. This time, around five thousand shopkeepers fell victim to the flooding, resulting in estimated losses of at least Tk 1.5 billion.