Chinese minister Liu Jianchao in Dhaka

Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) central committee Liu Jianchao is now visiting Bangladesh to discuss issues of mutual interest between Bangladesh and China.

He arrived in Dhaka on Saturday on a four-day official visit, a senior official at the ministry of foreign affairs told UNB.

The Chinese minister will meet president Mohammed Shahabuddin, prime minister Sheikh Hasina and foreign minister Hasan Mahmud, said the official.