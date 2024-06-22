China to feature significantly in talks during PM Hasina’s India visit

Unresolved issues between Bangladesh and India, such as border killings, water sharing as well as tariff and non-tariff barriers in the area of trade, have featured during talks over the past few years. These issues will be raised this time too. Alongside these issues, the agenda for talks are to include economic cooperation, connectivity, IT, defence, energy and other issues. Discussions on regional and international issues will include the Myanmar border situation, the Rohingya crisis and such issues.

It has been learnt that China will feature prominently during talks on regional and international issues between the prime ministers of the two neighbouring countries. The issue of China may crop up in context of bilateral issues like Teesta water sharing and also connectivity.

Diplomatic sources say that during his visit to Dhaka in May, the Indian external affairs secretary Vinay Kwatra held preliminary discussions regarding prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s Delhi trip. Accordingly 21 and 22 June were fixed as tentative dates for the visit. As prime minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to visit Beijing in July, India was ready to receive the Bangladesh prime minister before that. In the meantime, prime minister did pay a visit to Delhi to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Indian prime minister Narendra Modi. Apprehensions did crop up briefly as to whether the planned Delhi trip would be shelved because of this trip for the swearing-in ceremony.

Diplomatic analysts say that with the NDA alliance coming to power in India, it is focusing on close relations with neighbouring countries. And with China’s influence expanding in the region, India is giving particular importance to its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy.

When asked about the issue, foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen told Prothom Alo, “Prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s India and China trips are very important for Bangladesh. There is no such thing as a ‘zero sum game’ here. We want to maintain a win-win situation with all countries. Relations between Bangladesh and India have historic context, have a geographical stand. We do not want to compare relations with India to that with any other country. There are dimensions and perspectives to relations with each and every country. Our priorities, concerns or national interests will remain our priorities.